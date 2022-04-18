Man sentenced for killing 2 men who were found naked in their Akron homes

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man who pleaded guilty to murdering two people in Akron faced a judge for sentencing on Monday afternoon.

Summit County Court of Common Pleas judge Christine Croce sentenced Jason Shockley to life in prison with parole eligibility after at least 25 years.

According to court documents, Shockley fatally stabbed Benjamin King in his head. The 69-year-old victim was found naked inside his Kent Court home in April 2020. The kitchen cupboards, where investigators said the victim would keep his money, were found emptied.

Weeks later, 68-year-old Gary Ballis was also found nude and stabbed to death at his Wilmot Street home in Akron on May 21, 2020. The prosecutor said Ballis’ car, credit cards, and television were reported missing from his home.

King’s daughter Patricia Jodon said in court before sentencing that the family remains heartbroken.

“You don’t know the heartache you caused our family, this was a man who had a life to live,” she said, “I hope he gave you a fight before he went down, he didn’t deserve to be stabbed 33 times.”

Shockley apologized to the families in the court room before sentencing but it was not well received.

Gary Ballis’ niece Kathleen Deakin said her uncle was always willing to lend a hand to those in need and that Shockley took advantage of Ballis’ good nature.

It pains her to think of the way her uncle lost his life.

“I will forever be haunted by Gary’s final moments on earth, the horror that he must have felt when he realized you were going to kill him, the pain and fear he must have experienced as he fought for his life,” Deakin said.

After murdering Ballis, Shockley was later spotted driving his car. He was eventually located inside an abandoned home located near both murder scenes.

Both victims appeared to have defense wounds to their hands, according to investigators.

Shockley also faced additional charges for aggravated robbery.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.