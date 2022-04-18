2 Strong 4 Bullies
Teen boy charged with shooting 26-year-old Canton man

FILE - Handcuffs
FILE - Handcuffs(MGN)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 8:40 AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 17-year-old boy is in custody for allegedly shooting a man in Canton over the weekend.

Officers responded to Gilbert Circle NE just after 4 a.m. on Saturday after receiving reports of a shooting victim in the area, according to Canton police.

Investigators arrived and found a 26-year-old man, of Canton, in the grassy area between apartment buildings with a gunshot wound to his ribs.

Paramedics took the victim to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital with life-threatening injuries, investigators said.

The following day, Canton police located the 17-year-old suspect and arrested him on charges of attempting to commit murder and felonious assault.

The teen suspect was transported to the Multi-County Juvenile Attention Center.

Canton police said the shooting is still under investigation.

