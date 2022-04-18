2 Strong 4 Bullies
Teen seriously injured after shooting in Summit County; 1 arrested

Lavel Frazier
Lavel Frazier(Source: Akron Police Department)
By Avery Williams
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 12:28 PM EDT
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said officers have arrested a 21-year-old man after a shooting Friday night left a 19-year-old man seriously injured.

Lavel Frazier is facing charges of attempted murder and felonious assault, according to a news release.

The shooting occurred just after 9 p.m. in 100 block of Harter Avenue.

The 19-year-old victim was not on scene when Akron police arrived.

Akron police said he showed up at Summa Health Akron City Hospital with a gunshot wound and is in serious condition.

Officers were told that Frazier shot someone in a driveway and then fled, police said.

He was later tracked down and is now in the Summit County Jail, according to the release.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

