15-year-old girl, 26-year-old man charged during Summit County robbery investigation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A teen girl and a 26-year-old man are in custody following an investigation into a weekend shooting and robbery in Coventry Township.

According to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Chaffin Road on Saturday afternoon after receiving reports of an aggravated robbery and shooting that took place.

A car matching the suspect’s vehicle description was located and stopped by deputies. Two loaded firearms were found inside the car, which was later discovered to be stolen from the Cuyahoga Falls area.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as 26-year-old Kyle Hockman, was identified as the suspect, arrested, and charged with aggravated robbery, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, and receiving stolen property.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office said a 15-year-old female passenger in the vehicle with Hockman was also identified as a suspect. The teen girl was also arrested and booked at the Summit County Juvenile Detention Center on charges that include aggravated robbery, possession of drugs, and receiving stolen property.

The April 16 incident is still under investigation.

