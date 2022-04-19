2 Strong 4 Bullies
15-year-old Sheffield Township boy missing since April 17

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
SHEFFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office asked the community to help find 15-year-old Elliot Stills after he went missing from his Sheffield Township home sometime after 9:30 p.m. on Sunday night.

Stills was described by the sheriff’s office as approximately 6′ tall, 160-180 pounds, with light brown hair with purple and pink highlights, and blue eyes.

He may have been wearing a hoodie or denim coat, blue jeans, a red and black plaid hat with flip-up sides and black fur along the front, according to the sheriff’s office.

Call the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office at 440-576-0055 if you see him or know where he may be.

