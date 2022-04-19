$1M bond set for man accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend outside the Sheffield Village McDonald’s

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend outside the Sheffield Village McDonald’s this past January, appeared in Avon Lake Municipal Court Tuesday morning.

James Kimbrough III is charged with aggravated murder for the death of Milenna Lopez, 24.

Milenna Lopez (woio)

The judge set bond at $1 million and set the preliminary hearing for April 27.

Kimbrough was arrested at a duplex on Shaffer Drive in Lorain on Saturday, April 16 after a months-long manhunt.

Lopez, a manager at the McDonald’s in Sheffield Village, was on a break and went out to sit in her SUV in the parking lot on Jan. 6.

Police said that Kimbrough was waiting for her, there was an argument, Kimbrough pulled a gun and opened fire, and Lopez was killed.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.