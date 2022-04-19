21-year-old Akron woman dies after being hit by stray bullet while riding in a car

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The 21-year-old Akron woman shot in the head while riding in a car on April 14 died from her injuries on April 18.

The Summit County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Teyaurra Harris.

Akron police said Harris inside a vehicle that was caught in the crossfire around 7:30 p.m. in the area of 1400 Rockaway Street.

According to police, occupants of an older Chevy Impala started firing shots at a group of people in that area.

A 19-year-old woman was hit twice in the right leg and two men with her started firing shots indiscriminately, which is when Harris was struck, said police.

Police said no arrests have been made and they are asking anyone with information to call Akron Police Detective M. Stanar at 330-375-2490.

You can also call Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.

Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.