8-year-old girl shot in eye by stray bullet, Garfield Heights police offering reward for information

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A young girl lost her sight in one eye after being struck by a stray bullet while inside a home, according to Garfield Heights police.

Officers said Nyairra Green, of Maple Heights, was laying on a bed at a home on Grand Division Avenue around 1 a.m. on March 3 when she was hit.

Police said Nyairra was with her family visiting friends at the home.

Green, who was seven at the time of the shooting, has since turned eight.

“Because whoever did it or for whatever reason, you were outside playing with a gun or whatever you were doing like. You have to know you affected somebody’s life,” said Shernisha Chaney, Nyairra’s mom.

On Easter weekend, Garfield Heights police delivered several gifts to Nyairra.

Garfield Heights police officers deliver Easter presents to shooting victim. ((Source: Family))

They tell 19 News they wanted to do something special for her since she had been through so much.

“For seven, eight years old, I mean she’s amazing. She’s handling this situation with so much courage and strength,” said Officer Brittany McCune.

“We are really looking for the public here to help us. When the public speaks out that’s really where we get our information from,” said Officer McCune.

“Just come forward. You might not have to answer to us, but you will have to answer to God,” said Chaney.

According to Chaney, Nyairra’s healing journey still has a ways to go. She has several doctors working with her, monitoring her injury.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest. Call Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463 or Garfield Heights Police at 216-475-5840.

