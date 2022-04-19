Another bomb threat closes Lorain County Community College

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Another bomb threat forced school officials at Lorain County Community College (LCCC) to evacuate all campuses Tuesday afternoon.

Elyria police said the threat was reported to the main campus located in the 1000 block of N. Abbe Road around 11:30 a.m.

Police said officers and security personnel conducted a building by building sweep looking for any suspicious items.

According to police, nothing was found and the all clear was given around 1:45 p.m.

The college had multiple threats in March.

According to police, there were bomb threats on March 24, March 25 and March 29.

After the March 29 threat, the school went to remote learning for the rest of the week.

There have been no arrests in connection with any of the threats and anyone with information is asked to call Detective Wise at jwise@cityofelyria.org or 440-326-1212.

You can also send an anonymous tip by texting TIPELYRIA and your tip to 847411.

