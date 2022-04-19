2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Another bomb threat closes Lorain County Community College

(WDBJ)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Another bomb threat forced school officials at Lorain County Community College (LCCC) to evacuate all campuses Tuesday afternoon.

Elyria police said the threat was reported to the main campus located in the 1000 block of N. Abbe Road around 11:30 a.m.

Police said officers and security personnel conducted a building by building sweep looking for any suspicious items.

According to police, nothing was found and the all clear was given around 1:45 p.m.

The college had multiple threats in March.

According to police, there were bomb threats on March 24, March 25 and March 29.

After the March 29 threat, the school went to remote learning for the rest of the week.

There have been no arrests in connection with any of the threats and anyone with information is asked to call Detective Wise at jwise@cityofelyria.org or 440-326-1212.

You can also send an anonymous tip by texting TIPELYRIA and your tip to 847411.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
(Source: WOIO)
Starbucks robbery suspect orders customers to ground then fires at North Olmsted officers, police say
Officer Dominic Francis (Source: blufftonicon.com)
Ohio police officer fatally struck in high speed chase
Source: Strongsville Police Department
Strongsville police: man, woman shot dead Saturday morning in potential murder-suicide

Latest News

Summit County Court Prosecutor Sherri Walsh announced that a Columbus man has been sentenced to...
Columbus man sentenced to life in prison for killing Summit County man in his driveway
a
Reaccines al plan de la ciudad deLakewood para construcción en sitio de viejo hospital
Passengers check in at the terminal at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Tuesday.
No masks on planes, but do local infectious disease experts agree?
(Source: WOIO)
Woman found dead on ice off Edgewater Beach died of hypothermia, according to the medical examiner