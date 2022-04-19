2 Strong 4 Bullies
Careless smoking causes apartment fire, Cleveland firefighters say

By Julia Bingel
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 9:12 AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two apartments were damaged in a fire on the city’s East side Monday evening.

Cleveland firefighters were called out to a three-story building in the 9000 block of Stewart Avenue around 9 p.m.

According to firefighters, careless smoking started the blaze.

The Red Cross is now helping one displaced resident.

Firefighters added the fire caused $8,000.00 in damages to one apartment and $1,000.00 in damages to the second apartment.

There were no injuries.

