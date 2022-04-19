2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Columbus man sentenced to life in prison for killing Summit County man in his driveway

Summit County Court Prosecutor Sherri Walsh announced that a Columbus man has been sentenced to...
Summit County Court Prosecutor Sherri Walsh announced that a Columbus man has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after killing a man in his own driveway.(Source: Summit County Prosecutor's Office)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 3:06 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Akron, Ohio (WOIO) - Summit County Court Prosecutor Sherri Walsh announced that a Columbus man has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after killing a man in his own driveway.

Osiris Khalfani, 21, from Columbus, killed Antwaine Bethune, 37, from Akron, on Feb. 24, 2021, after sneaking up on Bethune, who was in the driveway of his home in Akron, a news release said.

Khalfani shot Bethune nine times, according to reports.

Investigators believed Khalfani was paid $10,000 to kill Bethune, the report said.

Officials said police were able to connect Khalfani to the shooting after finding a car key fob and credit cards with his name on them.

Khalfani was indicted for aggravated murder with a gun specification, a special felony, on March 15, 2021, according to the court docket.

He pled not guilty on March 15, 2021, and was held on a $1 million bond, court records said.

He was found guilty of aggravated murder April 14, the court docket said.

Khalfani was sentenced by April 19 by Judge Kathryn Michael, and will be eligible for parole after 28 years, officials said.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
(Source: WOIO)
Starbucks robbery suspect orders customers to ground then fires at North Olmsted officers, police say
Officer Dominic Francis (Source: blufftonicon.com)
Ohio police officer fatally struck in high speed chase
Source: Strongsville Police Department
Strongsville police: man, woman shot dead Saturday morning in potential murder-suicide

Latest News

Suspect ransacks Euclid home, steals family’s birth certificates, social security cards, police...
Suspect ransacks Euclid home, steals family’s birth certificates, social security cards, police say
Suspect breaks Shell gas station window, climbs in, ransacks store, Cleveland Police say
Suspect breaks Shell gas station window, climbs in, ransacks store, Cleveland Police say
A child is questioned by police during a carjacking investigation
New bodycam footage shows Akron police question teenage suspects in attempted carjacking
Jonathan Chappini
Willoughby Hills man missing since morning of April 20
Lorain Assistant Fire Chief indicted on 2 felonies
Lorain Assistant Fire Chief indicted on 2 felonies