Columbus man sentenced to life in prison for killing Summit County man in his driveway

Akron, Ohio (WOIO) - Summit County Court Prosecutor Sherri Walsh announced that a Columbus man has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after killing a man in his own driveway.

Osiris Khalfani, 21, from Columbus, killed Antwaine Bethune, 37, from Akron, on Feb. 24, 2021, after sneaking up on Bethune, who was in the driveway of his home in Akron, a news release said.

Khalfani shot Bethune nine times, according to reports.

Investigators believed Khalfani was paid $10,000 to kill Bethune, the report said.

Officials said police were able to connect Khalfani to the shooting after finding a car key fob and credit cards with his name on them.

Khalfani was indicted for aggravated murder with a gun specification, a special felony, on March 15, 2021, according to the court docket.

He pled not guilty on March 15, 2021, and was held on a $1 million bond, court records said.

He was found guilty of aggravated murder April 14, the court docket said.

Khalfani was sentenced by April 19 by Judge Kathryn Michael, and will be eligible for parole after 28 years, officials said.

