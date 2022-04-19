2 Strong 4 Bullies
Deshaun Watson, other Cleveland Browns players report to Berea for offseason workouts

Deshaun Watson
Deshaun Watson(Source: Cleveland Browns)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 10:56 AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several Cleveland Browns players were in Berea on Tuesday as the team prepared to host offseason workouts.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson was among those to report to the team’s facility on Tuesday morning.

Other players spotted in Berea include wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones, as well as offensive linemen James Hudson III and Wyatt Teller.

According to reports, Baker Mayfield is not expected to attend the voluntary offseason workout program as the team continues to look for a trade suitor.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski and various Browns players are expected to speak publicly on Wednesday.

