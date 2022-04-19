Deshaun Watson, other Cleveland Browns players report to Berea for offseason workouts

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several Cleveland Browns players were in Berea on Tuesday as the team prepared to host offseason workouts.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson was among those to report to the team’s facility on Tuesday morning.

QB☝️ in the building pic.twitter.com/LSdmL3nJGE — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 19, 2022

Other players spotted in Berea include wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones, as well as offensive linemen James Hudson III and Wyatt Teller.

Snow in April? It be like that sometimes.



Welcome back Wyatt ❄️🏈 pic.twitter.com/RrWMxQVXM6 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 19, 2022

Everyone in Cleveland probably felt the same way @_TheDreamIsHere 😅 pic.twitter.com/4wEVnT79uq — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 19, 2022

According to reports, Baker Mayfield is not expected to attend the voluntary offseason workout program as the team continues to look for a trade suitor.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski and various Browns players are expected to speak publicly on Wednesday.

