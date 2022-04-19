2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Driver caught dumping litter on side of I-480 in Cleveland (video)

By Chris Anderson
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A little litter is a big problem.

That’s the message the Ohio Department of Transportation shared along with video from a camera that captured a Cleveland-area motorist dumping trash along the side of the interstate.

The ODOT traffic camera was labeled I-480 at State Road and dated as April 18.

Video shows the driver pull to the side of the interstate merge ramp, exit from the vehicle, and pull litter from the passenger side of the car before leaving it roadside.

Littering is considered a misdemeanor crime in Ohio. It is punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
(Source: WOIO)
Starbucks robbery suspect orders customers to ground then fires at North Olmsted officers, police say
Officer Dominic Francis (Source: blufftonicon.com)
Ohio police officer fatally struck in high speed chase
Source: Strongsville Police Department
Strongsville police: man, woman shot dead Saturday morning in potential murder-suicide

Latest News

Another bomb threat closes Lorain County Community College
a
Reaccines al plan de la ciudad deLakewood para construcción en sitio de viejo hospital
Passengers check in at the terminal at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Tuesday.
No masks on planes, but do local infectious disease experts agree?
(Source: WOIO)
Woman found dead on ice off Edgewater Beach died of hypothermia, according to the medical examiner
a
Nord Center busca ayudar a víctimas de abuso sexual