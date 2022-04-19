Driver caught dumping litter on side of I-480 in Cleveland (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A little litter is a big problem.

That’s the message the Ohio Department of Transportation shared along with video from a camera that captured a Cleveland-area motorist dumping trash along the side of the interstate.

The ODOT traffic camera was labeled I-480 at State Road and dated as April 18.

Video shows the driver pull to the side of the interstate merge ramp, exit from the vehicle, and pull litter from the passenger side of the car before leaving it roadside.

While looking into a report of a couch on the roadway, we spotted this. Our roadsides aren't a dumpster. Put trash where it belongs and secure items you're hauling. And yes, we passed this along to law enforcement. #ALittleLitterIsABigProblem pic.twitter.com/HuHsCaksfo — Ohio Dept of Transportation (@ODOT_Statewide) April 19, 2022

Littering is considered a misdemeanor crime in Ohio. It is punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.

