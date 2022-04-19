Duo wanted in connection to Steelyard Commons GameStop robbery, Cleveland Police say
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man and woman are wanted in connection to a Steelyard Commons robbery, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them.
Police said the robbery happened at GameStop on April 8.
Take a close look at the man and woman in these surveillance photos shared by Cleveland Police:
Call Det. Santiago at 216-623-2705 if you recognize this duo or if you have any information on the robbery.
Anonymous tips can be given to CrimeStoppers by calling 216-25-CRIME.
