CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man and woman are wanted in connection to a Steelyard Commons robbery, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them.

Police said the robbery happened at GameStop on April 8.

Take a close look at the man and woman in these surveillance photos shared by Cleveland Police:

Duo wanted in connection to Steelyard Commons GameStop robbery, Cleveland Police say (Cleveland Police)

Call Det. Santiago at 216-623-2705 if you recognize this duo or if you have any information on the robbery.

Anonymous tips can be given to CrimeStoppers by calling 216-25-CRIME.

