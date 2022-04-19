Former Mayfield Middle School teacher sentenced to 10 years for soliciting images from girls

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The former Mayfield Middle School teacher who pleaded guilty to soliciting inappropriate messages and images from underage girls faced a Cuyahoga County judge on Tuesday morning.

The judge sentenced 36-year-old Daniel Carlson to at least 10 years in prison. If he is deemed dangerous, he could be required to serve an additional three years behind bars.

Carlson, who was initially indicted in 2021, pleaded guilty in March 2022 to 14 of the 22 original charges.

2 counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor

2 counts of compelling prostitution

2 counts of extortion

3 counts of attempted illegal use of minor in nudity-oriented material or performance

3 counts of importuning

1 count of attempted of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor

1 count of tampering with evidence

Daniel Carlson (Source: Highland Heights police)

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office said the former middle school teacher and Mayfield High School girls track coach used fake names on various social media platforms to engage in sexually explicit chats with underage victims between September 2019 and June 2021.

According to investigators, some of the victims Carlson solicited inappropriate photos and videos from were his former students or athletes.

Carlson paid thousands of dollars in Amazon gift cards to the victims in exchange for sexually-related material. He then would threaten to share the content publicly on social media if the female victims did not send more, the prosecutor said.

At least eight girls between the ages of 14 and 17 years old were identified as victims by the Mayfield Heights Police Department and Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Carlson resigned from his positions on June 2, 2021.

Officials said the activity was limited only to internet contact.

