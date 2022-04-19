2 Strong 4 Bullies
Gay couple says man screamed at them and their children on train trip

A gay couple and their children were verbally assaulted on an Amtrak. (Source: KGO/ROBBIE PIERCE/HANDOUT PHOTO/CNN)
By KGO staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 9:42 AM EDT
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) - A couple is speaking out after a verbal attack on a train.

The couple said not only were they attacked for being a couple, the man also screamed at their children.

What was supposed to be a fun family trip turned into a nightmare last Tuesday afternoon for Robbie Pierce, his husband Neal Broverman and their children.

The couple was hours into an Amtrak train journey from Los Angeles to the Bay Area when suddenly another passenger came up to the couple and began screaming at their children.

“The first thing he said was, ‘Remember what I told you. Marriage is between a man and a woman, and these people stole you. They’re not your parents, they’re pedophiles,’” Pierce said.

The couple said they were both shocked and horrified.

Broverman said he immediately jumped up to separate the raging man from his kids.

“When you’re a parent and your family or kids feel threatened, or you feel that they’re threatened, you become kind of fearless,” he said.

Unaware if the man had some type of weapon, Pierce said he took his children to a different train car. The kids, he said, were visibly shaken.

“They were both just sobbing, just tears all down their faces, and my son was kind of just frozen. My daughter was yelling, ‘Why is this happening?’” Pierce said.

When the train stopped in San Jose, Amtrak employees told the unidentified man that he had to leave.

It was a request he refused, until Santa Clara County sheriff’s deputies were called in for backup.

“He had been yelling, ‘I’ll die before I get off this train. You’ll have to kill me to get me out of here,’” Pierce said.

The couple said while this isn’t the first time they’ve experienced discrimination in public, this instance was the most extreme.

“These children have already had so much trauma. Like, they’ve been through the foster system,” Pierce said.

Despite the attack, the couple said they’re determined to keep living their lives as normal, speaking out for those who can’t always speak out for themselves.

“They want us to be afraid. And so, as scary as it is, we can’t let that win. We’re just not going to let them drive us out of the public discourse,” Pierce said.

Copyright 2022 KGO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

