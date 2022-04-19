It’ll take longer for first-class packages to be delivered

2 Strong 4 Bullies
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 11:24 AM EDT
(CNN) - It may take the post office a little longer to deliver your small packages.

The United States Postal Service announced Monday it is updating its first-class delivery standards, but the service is not getting faster.

Instead, the USPS will add one to two days on the delivery of nearly a third of its first class small packages.

The postal service says the additional days will allow them to have more time to deliver long distance and to increase the efficiency of their network.

They even say about 4% of customers may see their packages get delivered a day earlier.

The postal service also plans to change its priority mail delivery, but this time it is dropping the additional day it added in 2020.

The slightly faster service will only be for mail delivered over its ground network.

The new changes take effect May 1.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

