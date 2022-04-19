2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Mansfield woman turns herself in for murder of 15-year-old boy

Jayjahnae Feagin (Source: Mansfield police)
Jayjahnae Feagin (Source: Mansfield police)(Source: Mansfield Police)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 10:45 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19-year-old woman accused of shooting and killing a 15-year-old boy turned herself into Mansfield police Tuesday morning, according to police.

Mansfield police said Jayjahnae Feagin murdered Khaalil Petty inside an apartment on King Street on April 15.

Police said Petty was shot multiple times following an apparent argument.

Feagin fled the apartment on foot after the shooting and was on the run until Tuesday morning, said police.

Feagin is now locked up in the Richland County Jail.

“We are relieved that Ms. Feagin made the decision to turn herself in and we want to thank everyone who has provided information and assisted with the investigation,” said Mansfield Police Captain Shari Robertson.

Anyone with information on this crime should call Detective Terry Butler at 419-744-9791.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
(Source: WOIO)
Starbucks robbery suspect orders customers to ground then fires at North Olmsted officers, police say
Officer Dominic Francis (Source: blufftonicon.com)
Ohio police officer fatally struck in high speed chase
Source: Strongsville Police Department
Strongsville police: man, woman shot dead Saturday morning in potential murder-suicide

Latest News

Suspect ransacks Euclid home, steals family’s birth certificates, social security cards, police...
Suspect ransacks Euclid home, steals family’s birth certificates, social security cards, police say
Suspect breaks Shell gas station window, climbs in, ransacks store, Cleveland Police say
Suspect breaks Shell gas station window, climbs in, ransacks store, Cleveland Police say
A child is questioned by police during a carjacking investigation
New bodycam footage shows Akron police question teenage suspects in attempted carjacking
Jonathan Chappini
Willoughby Hills man missing since morning of April 20
Lorain Assistant Fire Chief indicted on 2 felonies
Lorain Assistant Fire Chief indicted on 2 felonies