Mansfield woman turns herself in for murder of 15-year-old boy

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19-year-old woman accused of shooting and killing a 15-year-old boy turned herself into Mansfield police Tuesday morning, according to police.

Mansfield police said Jayjahnae Feagin murdered Khaalil Petty inside an apartment on King Street on April 15.

Police said Petty was shot multiple times following an apparent argument.

Feagin fled the apartment on foot after the shooting and was on the run until Tuesday morning, said police.

Feagin is now locked up in the Richland County Jail.

“We are relieved that Ms. Feagin made the decision to turn herself in and we want to thank everyone who has provided information and assisted with the investigation,” said Mansfield Police Captain Shari Robertson.

Anyone with information on this crime should call Detective Terry Butler at 419-744-9791.

