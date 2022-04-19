Mayfield Heights Walmart closing May 20

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Walmart announced Tuesday they are closing their Mayfield Heights store located at 6594 Mayfield Road.

The store will close for business on Friday, May 20.

“This decision was not made lightly and was reached only after a thorough review process. Our decision is based on several factors, including historic and current financial performance, and is in line with the threshold that guides our strategy to close underperforming locations,” said Communications Director Felicia McCranie.

McCranie added they hope the associates will want to continue their career at Walmart and all are eligible to transfer to another store.

There are a total of 172 Walmart stores and Sam’s Club in Ohio.

