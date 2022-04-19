2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Mayfield Heights Walmart closing May 20

((Source: KAIT-TV))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Walmart announced Tuesday they are closing their Mayfield Heights store located at 6594 Mayfield Road.

The store will close for business on Friday, May 20.

“This decision was not made lightly and was reached only after a thorough review process. Our decision is based on several factors, including historic and current financial performance, and is in line with the threshold that guides our strategy to close underperforming locations,” said Communications Director Felicia McCranie.

McCranie added they hope the associates will want to continue their career at Walmart and all are eligible to transfer to another store.

Walmart: After a careful and thoughtful review process, we have made the difficult decision to close our Mayfield...

Posted by City of Mayfield Heights on Tuesday, April 19, 2022

There are a total of 172 Walmart stores and Sam’s Club in Ohio.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
(Source: WOIO)
Starbucks robbery suspect orders customers to ground then fires at North Olmsted officers, police say
Officer Dominic Francis (Source: blufftonicon.com)
Ohio police officer fatally struck in high speed chase
Source: Strongsville Police Department
Strongsville police: man, woman shot dead Saturday morning in potential murder-suicide

Latest News

Tickets for Dyngus Day Cleveland sell out ahead of event at Gordon Green
Tickets for Dyngus Day Cleveland sell out ahead of event at Gordon Green
Shelter in Portage County will open its doors to the homeless this week
Shelter in Portage County will open its doors to the homeless this week
A man wears a shirt in protest of Chief Wahoo before a home opener baseball game between the...
Native American organization praises Cleveland Guardians for name change on Opening Day
Dispatcher helps Stark County parents deliver baby during emergency call
Dispatcher helps Stark County parents deliver baby during emergency call (audio)