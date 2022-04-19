2 Strong 4 Bullies
Murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Facebook Live, Louisiana police say

The Baton Rouge Police Department walked the suspect arrested in connection with the murder of a woman and gave details of the crime.
By WAFB staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a body that was found in the parking lot of a Louisiana business.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Tuesday that Earl Lee Johnson Jr., 35, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Janice David, 34, whose body was found inside a vehicle Monday, WAFB reported.

Police confirmed the woman’s brutal death was broadcast on Facebook Live in a gruesome nearly 15-minute feed. Police sources said David’s hands were bound to the steering wheel and that she was found naked.

Detectives said Johnson choked David, beat her and stabbed her. They added it is believed the pair had been on a three or four-day drug binge together.

Officials also said Johnson tried to set the car on fire. Investigators said the suspect was injured in a police pursuit and taken to a hospital.

According to investigators, the body was found in the parking lot of Sherwood Towers, an office building located on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard near Newcastle Avenue.

Officers responded to a call a little before 10 p.m. Monday regarding the body of a dead female.

Johnson’s rap sheet shows multiple armed robbery arrests in 2005.

Copyright 2022 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

