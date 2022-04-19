2 Strong 4 Bullies
No masks on planes, but do local infectious disease experts agree?

By Dan DeRoos
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -On Monday, a federal judge in Florida ruled the CDC overstepped its authority by extending a mask mandate on public transportation systems like airlines.

Almost immediately the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) put out a statement saying because of the ruling, “TSA will no longer enforce its Security Directives and Emergency Amendment requiring mask use on public transportation and transportation hubs.”

While the TSA will no longer enforce the mandate some airlines are saying they will make their own decisions on whether their passengers will be required to continue masking.

The confusion will be that some states or cities will still require that you wear a mask.

A passenger might take off from Cleveland, where masks are not required any longer, but land in Chicago where they are.

Cleveland Hopkins International Airport also put out a statement saying in part, “Federal Mask Mandate is no longer in place in the building, however your airline may still require you to wear a mask. Please check with your airline prior to departure. The CDC still recommends that people wear masks in indoor public transportation settings.”

But authorities at Chicago O’Hare International Airport have come out to say travelers are still required to mask.

On Tuesday afternoon, Cleveland 19 held a live discussion with Dr. Amy Edwards, an infectious disease expert with University Hospitals, to ask what she is advising her patients and families.

