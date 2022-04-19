2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio weather: Wintry mix comes to an end tonight; warming trend kicks off tomorrow

By Samantha Roberts
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 6:42 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Old Man Winter will finally be leaving tonight; at least for now, anyway.

The wintry mix we’ve been contending with through the day will be coming to an end after sunset.

Temperatures will be quite chilly overnight, even for this time of the year.

Overnight lows will dip into the low 30s by early tomorrow morning.

That’s about 10 degrees below “normal” for this time of the year.

The next several days will feature a significant, albeit gradual, warming trend.

The 19 First Alert Weather team is forecasting highs in the mid 50s on Wednesday and highs in the mid 60s Thursday and Friday.

Summer-like warmth is on the docket for the weekend.

Expect highs in the upper 70s.

There will be a few opportunities for rain along the way.

Showers will move in late Wednesday night and will linger into Thursday morning.

Another round of rain will move in Friday evening, but it should move out pretty quickly Saturday morning.

At this time, the rest of the weekend appears to be dry.

