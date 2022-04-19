2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio election officials beg to end Groundhog Day of map flap

(WTVG)
By JULIE CARR SMYTH
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The trade union for Ohio’s election workers is urging an end to the redistricting fight between a defiant political mapmaking panel and the equally stubborn state Supreme Court. One justice on the court has likened the back-and-forth to the movie “Groundhog Day.” The Ohio Association of Election Officials on Monday said that’s an apt comparison. The association added that long-suffering election workers are the ones caught in the repetitive nightmare, just like Bill Murray’s character in the 1993 film. The association also stood by state election officials’ insistence that a second primary for legislative races must be held on Aug. 2, no later.

