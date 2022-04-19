2 Strong 4 Bullies
RTA, Laketran, Akron METRO suspends mask mandate for employees, customers

By Julia Bingel
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (GCRTA) announced Tuesday masks are no longer required on any of their trains or buses.

You also do not need to wear a mask while inside any of RTA’s facilities or waiting environments.

Several public transportation masking mandates dropped in Northeast Ohio

Several public transportation masking mandates were suspended in Northeast Ohio Tuesday. https://bit.ly/3rGltSf

Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Tuesday, April 19, 2022

RTA officials encourage anyone who is not fully vaccinated, feeling ill or who is immunocompromised to consider facial coverings for their personal safety.

Laketran is no longer requiring customers or operators to wear masks/facial coverings while on buses or at transit...

Posted by Laketran on Tuesday, April 19, 2022

Laketran and Akron METRO Regional Transit Authority are also no longer requiring customers or employees to wear masks on their buses or at their transit centers.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

