RTA, Laketran, Akron METRO suspends mask mandate for employees, customers
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (GCRTA) announced Tuesday masks are no longer required on any of their trains or buses.
You also do not need to wear a mask while inside any of RTA’s facilities or waiting environments.
RTA officials encourage anyone who is not fully vaccinated, feeling ill or who is immunocompromised to consider facial coverings for their personal safety.
Laketran and Akron METRO Regional Transit Authority are also no longer requiring customers or employees to wear masks on their buses or at their transit centers.
