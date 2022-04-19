2 Strong 4 Bullies
Streetsboro hit-skip driver on the loose, police say

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - Streetsboro Police said a hit-skip driver is on the loose, and detectives need the community’s help identifying them.

Police said the crash happened on SR-14 at Shady Lake Drive at 9:09 a.m. on April 16.

The car is dark green, possibly a 2005 to 2007 Buick Terraza, according to police.

The car sustained heavy damage to the rear of the passenger side, police described, and the rear window may have been broken out.

Police said the crash turned onto Shady Lake Drive after the crash, leading detectives to think the driver may live in that area.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect car shared by Streetsboro Police:

Caption

Call 911 if you see the car, and do not try to stop it.

Call Ofc. Hall at 330-626-4976 email info@streetsboropolice.com if you have any information on the hit-skip, the car, the owner, or the driver.

