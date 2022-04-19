Travelers at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport react to the TSA ending its mask mandate

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If you fly out of Cleveland Hopkins International Airport or any other airport you won’t have to wear a face covering.

Many travelers at Hopkins on Tuesday were surprised the TSA mandate was dropped. However, individual airlines might still require masks to be worn.

Most people were wearing their masks and said they will continue to do so.

“I feel that we should still have the masks on for precaution just to be safe,” one traveler said.

COVID-19 cases in Ohio have been at some of the lowest numbers since the start of the pandemic. However, some don’t want to let their guard down, while others think it’s the right time.

“We need herd immunity, so I’m with it,” one traveler said.

Some feel like wearing a mask has become a habit and no matter where they go they’ll still bring it with them.

“It’s kind of a part of your clothing now,” one traveler said.

The CDC still recommends everyone to wear masks on public transportation.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.