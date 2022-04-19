2 Strong 4 Bullies
Uber, Lyft drop mask mandate for riders, drivers

An Uber sign is displayed inside a car in Palatine, Ill., Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. The...
An Uber sign is displayed inside a car in Palatine, Ill., Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. The ride-sharing service has dropped its mask mandate.(Nam Y. Huh | (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh))
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) – Uber dropped its mask mandate for riders and drivers effective Tuesday, one day after a federal judge in Florida struck down the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s national mask requirement for travel on planes and other public transportation.

“However, the CDC still recommends wearing a mask if you have certain personal risk factors and/or high transmission levels in your area,” the company announced on its website. “Remember: many people still feel safer wearing a mask because of personal or family health situations, so please be respectful of their preferences. And if you ever feel uncomfortable, you can always cancel the trip.”

Lyft also stated on its site Tuesday that masks are optional. The company said it still expects people to follow community guidelines, be respectful and not ride or drive if they are positive for COVID-19.

“Wearing masks on transportation may still be required by law in some areas, and we encourage riders and drivers to check their local public health requirements before using Lyft,” the company stated.

Officials are no longer enforcing the federal transportation mask mandate. (CNN, CNN'S LUCY KAFANOV, PAM EASON, JENNY MANGELSEN)

As a result of the judge’s decision Monday, the U.S. Transportation Safety Administration announced it will no longer enforce masking at airports while the CDC reviews the court order.

Most airlines, including Delta and United, have now switched to mask-optional policies.

“Due to today’s court ruling, effective immediately, TSA will no longer enforce its Security Directives and Emergency Amendment requiring mask use on public transportation and transportation hubs,” a spokesperson for the TSA said in a statement. “TSA will also rescind the new Security Directives that were scheduled to take effect tomorrow. CDC continues to recommend that people wear masks in indoor public transportation settings at this time.”

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

