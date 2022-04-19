Victim hospitalized after overnight shooting on Cleveland’s East side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police investigated an overnight shooting incident that occurred on the city’s East side.

The shooting was first reported before 1 a.m. on St. Clair Avenue near East 78th Street.

Cleveland EMS said a victim, who is believed to be aged in the 40s, was taken to University Hospitals in serious condition with a gunshot wound.

19 News is still working to learn more about the circumstances that led up to the shooting.

