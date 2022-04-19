2 Strong 4 Bullies
Woman found dead on ice off Edgewater Beach died of hypothermia, according to the medical examiner

By Julia Bingel
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner announced Tuesday the woman found deceased Feb. 8 on the ice off Edgewater Beach died of hypothermia and her death has been ruled an accident.

Sunny Zruzel, of Cleveland, was discovered about a half-mile from the pier.

Cleveland police Cleveland Metroparks police and the United States Coast Guard handled the investigation.

