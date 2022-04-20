2 Strong 4 Bullies
6 residents displaced after apartment fire in Summit County

(Source: Akron Fire Department)
(Source: Akron Fire Department)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Six residents were displaced during an early morning apartment fire in Akron on April 19, the Akron Fire Department said.

Fire crews were sent to a two-story building on Aster Avenue at 12:25 a.m., after getting reports of smoke on the second story, according to Lt. Sierjie Lash.

Four apartments were evacuated due to the fire.

The blaze was in one of the apartments, and firefighters got it under control at 12:40 a.m.

Lash confirmed no one was injured during the fire.

The American Red Cross is helping the six people that were displaced by the fire.

The cause and origin of the fire are still under investigation, Lash said.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

