Adopt-A-Beach Clean-ups held along Lake Erie in Cleveland this weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The cleaning of Lake Erie is a never-ending project, and something The Alliance for the Great Lakes is striving for through their “Adopt-A-Beach” cleanup being held in Cleveland this weekend.

This weekend and throughout the spring volunteers will be gathering at beaches around Ohio to remove litter from the shores of Lake Erie. The even starts with Earth Day Weekend.

Each cleanup is a reminder to not only keep the beaches clean but that the great lakes are a resource in need of protection.

According to the Alliance for the Great Lakes, this April clean-up has the potential of reaching half a million pounds of litter being cleaned from beaches for the last 30 years.

All clean-up information can be found at this link here.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.