Another deadline missed in fight for State House, Senate maps

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Political maps for the State Senate and House have still yet to be determined for the 2022 election with both races being left off the primary ballot in May.

Wednesday had been established by a federal court as a deadline for a map submission to be able to have both races on an August 2 primary, a deadline that has come and gone.

Four maps have been shut down by the Ohio Supreme Court for being unconstitutional, which has led to this point where no maps are agreed upon.

With this deadline passed, the second statewide primary will now likely be delayed even further into August. This means the May primary will see the following races listed with state house and senate missing:

Governor

Attorney General

Auditor of the state

Treasurer of the state

Secretary of State

Ohio Supreme Court

US Senate

US House of Representatives

Jen Miller, Executive Director with the League of Women Voters, said that they hope constitutional maps will arise with a primary still held in August. She acknowledged that voter turnout could be strained with multiple primaries and no clear path at the moment.

Ohio House Minority Leader and Redistricting Commission member Allison Russo (D- Upper Arlington) said the state Supreme Court gave the commission another six weeks, moving the deadline to make constitutional maps by May 6.

“We have work to do, and we need to start now,” Russo said. “We have the time, resources, and ability to do this right. We will not quit.

“We will never stop fighting for Ohioans’ freedom to vote in fair districts,” she concluded.

