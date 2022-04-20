Cavs future is bright after disappointing finish

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 2021-2022 season was fun for the Cavaliers. It was refreshing, it was needed and team President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman said it was also not enough. “We have a lot of work to do, so I cannot just rest on a winning season.”

The only advantage of not making the playoffs for this team is they get to keep their first round pick instead of it going to Indiana for Caris LeVert. It was lottery protected, and the Cavs slide into the very last lottery slot- the 14th pick.

Collin Sexton’s free agency is a big decision hanging out there, and Altman thinks it is very possible that he is back in the fold. “He has been enormously important to us. You could see throughout the year why we missed him.” he said.

The Cavaliers will enter the 2022-2023 season with expectations, from outside of the organization, of winning. That is different. “We want the expectations. I think this year was great because it was like the theme was ‘let’s emerge,’” said Altman. And emerge they did, with an All-Star point guard leading the way. “Darius Garland goes out there and has career highs across the board. He starts to captivate a city. He puts himself on the map, in terms of being an All-Star.”

The Cavaliers are very well positioned. The roster is flush with young players and good ones. They are absolutely a team on the rise and have finally escaped the shadow of LeBron James.

