Cleveland introduces commission for black women and girls

By Aria Janel
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland City Council introduced an ordinance at Mondays meeting that would create a commission for black women and girls.

This comes after data discovered by City Lab showed that Cleveland was one of the worst places for black women to live.

“From that time we’ve had a lot of activities and conversations,” said Councilwoman Stephanie Howse.

The commission will be built of 12 people.

A member chosen by the Mayor, someone from city council, and then others from the community from various backgrounds.

At first, these positions will be held on a volunteer basis.

“So that we can not only understand how we got to this point, but really think through the recommendations for not just Cleveland in ‘22 but for the next 100 years,” said Howse.

They’re looking for volunteers that are connected to social work, health care, education, and faith organizations.

They even want students to be a part of the group.

All together they will talk about the barriers facing black women in the community and then partner with other organizations to dismantle them.

“Cleveland is now focusing on black women and girls, we are absolutely the backbone of this community. Having an opportunity from the council and the Mayor coming together not just talking about it but being about it in an intentional way and unapologetically, that’s exciting for me,” said Howse.

The ordinance still needs to pass, but in the meantime, if you have any ideas for the commission or would like to be a part of it.

Make sure you contact a member of council or the Mayor’s office.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

