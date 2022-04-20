2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Elyria suspect steals $3,000 generator off back of work truck, police say

Elyria suspect steals $3,000 generator off back of work truck, police say
Elyria suspect steals $3,000 generator off back of work truck, police say(Elyria Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - A theft suspect stole a generator worth about $3,000 from the back of a work truck, Elyria Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspect.

The theft happened while the truck was parked at 223 N. Abbe Road on Nov. 12, 2021, according to police.

Police said the suspect was driving a black car with a bicycle affixed to the rear.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos shared by Elyria Police on the department’s Facebook page on April 19:

Caption

Call Det. Garvin at 440-326-1201 or email agarvin@cityofelyria.org if you recognize this suspect or have any other information.

You can send anonymous tips by texting TIPELYRIA to 847411.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
(Source: WOIO)
Starbucks robbery suspect orders customers to ground then fires at North Olmsted officers, police say
Officer Dominic Francis (Source: blufftonicon.com)
Ohio police officer fatally struck in high speed chase
Source: Strongsville Police Department
Strongsville police: man, woman shot dead Saturday morning in potential murder-suicide

Latest News

North Royalton city council votes “no” to license plate reading cameras
North Royalton city council votes “no” to license plate reading cameras
Elyria suspect steals $3,000 generator off back of work truck, police say
Elyria theft suspect steals $3,000 generator off back of work truck, police say
North Royalton city council votes “no” to license plate reading cameras
North Royalton city council votes “no” to license plate reading cameras
Oberlin’s Kurt Russell named National Teacher of the Year
Oberlin’s Kurt Russell named National Teacher of the Year