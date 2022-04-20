Elyria suspect steals $3,000 generator off back of work truck, police say

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - A theft suspect stole a generator worth about $3,000 from the back of a work truck, Elyria Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspect.

The theft happened while the truck was parked at 223 N. Abbe Road on Nov. 12, 2021, according to police.

Police said the suspect was driving a black car with a bicycle affixed to the rear.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos shared by Elyria Police on the department’s Facebook page on April 19:

Call Det. Garvin at 440-326-1201 or email agarvin@cityofelyria.org if you recognize this suspect or have any other information.

You can send anonymous tips by texting TIPELYRIA to 847411.

