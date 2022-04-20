Explosion, fire at Ohio aluminum plant leaves 1 person injured (photos)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters responded overnight to an explosion that occurred at an Ohio aluminum plant.

Explosion, fire at Imperial Aluminum plant (Source: Facebook)

The explosion, which was reported just before 3 a.m., resulted in a structure fire at the Imperial Aluminum plant, according to the Sandy Creek Joint Fire District in the Minerva area.

First responders worked with plant employees to extinguish the fire.

According to the fire department, one person was taken to an area hospital with injuries. The severity of the injuries is not known at this time.

The cause of the explosion and fire has not yet been publicly released.

The Imperial Aluminum plant in Minerva is located approximately 30 miles East of Canton.

