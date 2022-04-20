2 Strong 4 Bullies
Explosion, fire at Ohio aluminum plant leaves 1 person injured (photos)

Explosion, fire at Imperial Aluminum plant
Explosion, fire at Imperial Aluminum plant(Source: Facebook)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 8:59 AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters responded overnight to an explosion that occurred at an Ohio aluminum plant.

The explosion, which was reported just before 3 a.m., resulted in a structure fire at the Imperial Aluminum plant, according to the Sandy Creek Joint Fire District in the Minerva area.

First responders worked with plant employees to extinguish the fire.

According to the fire department, one person was taken to an area hospital with injuries. The severity of the injuries is not known at this time.

The cause of the explosion and fire has not yet been publicly released.

The Imperial Aluminum plant in Minerva is located approximately 30 miles East of Canton.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

