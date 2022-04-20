2 Strong 4 Bullies
Gov. DeWine announces Ohio Army National Guard donation to Ukraine

Gov. Mike DeWine announced that the Ohio Army National Guard will be supporting Ukraine in the defense against aggressions from Russia.
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks Jan. 21, 2022 in Newark, Ohio. On Wednesday, March 23,...
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks Jan. 21, 2022 in Newark, Ohio. On Wednesday, March 23, 2022, DeWine returns to the Statehouse for the last address of his first term. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon, file)(Paul Vernon | AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 3:14 PM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Gov. Mike DeWine announced that the Ohio Army National Guard will be supporting Ukraine in the defense against continued Russian invasion attempts.

Ukraine has been under attack from Russian forces since the end of February.

The Ohio National Guard, which received a request from the Department of Defense, will be sending M-113 Armored Personnel Carriers to the war-torn country, a news release said.

The vehicles will protect Ukrainian soldiers and equipment from Russian gunfire and artillery, the report said.

As we continue to learn about Russian war crimes in Ukraine, those of us in Ohio stand ready to help the Ukrainian people in any way possible,” DeWine said in a statement. “Ohio has a strong Ukrainian community, and we stand behind them and their families overseas.”

The Ohio Department of Safety began collecting protective gear to donate to the Ukrainian defense earlier this month.

The Northeast Ohio Red Cross has also helped aid Ukrainian refugees in recent weeks.

Northeast Ohio Red Cross worker on the front lines of Ukrainian refugee crisis

More than two dozen law enforcement agencies across the state have also agreed to donate equipment including riot gear and body armor, according to officials.

U.S. President Joe Biden recently said major war crimes were being discovered after announcing sanctions on Russia, according to a report from CNN.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

