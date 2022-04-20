2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Human activity could lead to ‘insect apocalypse,’ study says

Researchers say human activity could cause an "insect apocalypse."
Researchers say human activity could cause an "insect apocalypse."(Tom Murphy VII / CC BY-SA 3.0)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 1:12 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Some areas of the world could be heading toward an “insect apocalypse.”

Researchers at the University College London released a new study looking at 20 years of data from more than 6,000 locations.

They also studied nearly 18,000 insect species including butterflies, grasshoppers, dragonflies and bees.

Researchers found that extreme land use combined with warming temperatures are pushing some insect ecosystems toward collapse.

Some areas around the world have already seen a nearly 50% drop in insect populations, with the number of species cut by 27%.

The study’s lead author Charlotte Outhwaite says losing insect populations would threaten global food production due to the important role they play in local ecosystems.

Scientists also say they don’t know when the point of no return is but the findings could be the tip of the iceberg due to limited data in some regions.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Officer Dominic Francis (Source: blufftonicon.com)
Ohio police officer fatally struck in high speed chase
Source: Strongsville Police Department
Strongsville police: man, woman shot dead Saturday morning in potential murder-suicide
Micey Stiver (Source: North Royalton police)
Amber Alert canceled: 12-year-old North Royalton girl found safe, suspect in custody

Latest News

President Joe Biden discussed U.S. aid to assist Ukraine against Russian invaders. (CNN, POOL)
Biden announces heavy artillery, other weapons for Ukraine
A Ford Bronco sat on flotation devices Monday.
WATCH: SUV trapped on sandbank for three days becomes big weekend attraction
(Source: Elyria police)
Elyria police, FBI search for man who robbed PNC bank
FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2017, file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar, appears in court for a plea hearing...
13 Nassar victims seeking $130M from FBI over bungled probe
FILE - The bill passed by the legislature on Thursday would eliminate the Reedy Creek...
Disney self-government in peril after Florida House vote