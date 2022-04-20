Man found dead after killing ex-girlfriend on Cleveland’s West side, police said

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was found dead on Cleveland’s West Side after he killed his ex-girlfriend, the Cleveland Police said.

Police responded to a call at a house in the 11000 block of Bellaire Road at 10:45 a.m. on April 19 and found Gerard Jean Rodriguez Morales, 31, dead in his car, according to officials.

A witness told officers Morales was dropping off his child, who was in the back seat of the car when officers arrived.

The child was not hurt, officers said.

Officers then went to a house in the 3800 block of W. 41st St. for a wellness check on the child’s mother, 29-year-old Yahaira Perez.

Perez was found dead from a gunshot wound, officials said.

After an initial investigation, officers found the two were in a relationship and were living together on W. 41st St, where they shared the child.

The relationship recently ended and Perez moved into the house on Bellaire Road with a relative, police said.

Officials found out Perez went to Morales’ house to get items for the child, where Morales shot killed her and left the area with the child.

Police believe Morales shot himself in the head when he arrived at Bellaire Road.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more details are released.

