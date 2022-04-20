2 Strong 4 Bullies
North Royalton city council votes “no” to license plate reading cameras

By Kelly Kennedy
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio (WOIO) - License plate cameras have been a hot topic in North Royalton for months. The police chief said these cameras would help them solve crimes, but some residents are worried it will invade their privacy. On Tuesday night the city council voted it down.

The law would have allowed cameras to be installed throughout the city that can read license plates as well as identify cars by make model and even color. They can help police track down stolen cars, arrest people on outstanding warrants and even track down a suspect wanted for a felony crime. All that information goes into the national crime information system and some people are worried about their privacy. Throughout the meeting, the council assured citizens that the only thing that these cameras photograph is license plates and cars, not people walking down the street. They also pointed out that dozens of other surrounding cities including Strongsville, Brecksville, Independence, and Broadview Heights already have them, so your license plate is likely already being recorded in other cities.

The police chief called it a crime-solving tool.

“We had, unfortunately, we had a couple homicides where the use of cameras would’ve been helpful,” explained the North Royalton Police Chief Keith Tarase. “Even though those homicides we solved we could’ve done it faster and more efficiently with the use of cameras as it was in the last one we had to use cameras from Strongsville, so we use license plate vehicles from other cities to check on vehicles so this is not something new.”

“It is incorrect to think that the police have the right to stop us whenever they want,” one resident said in a meeting. “You are setting up a system where everything is being monitored.”

19 News reached out to the council president to see if this would ever be back on the agenda. He told us he would get back to us.

