Northeast Ohio Weather: Rain develops late tonight

19 First Alert
19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 1:36 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Drier air in place today and it won’t be as chilly. High temperatures in the 50s. Sunshine this morning then increasing afternoon clouds. The team is monitoring the next system. A front is tracking across the central United States. The next front crosses late Thursday night. A round of rain develops from west to east tonight. Most of the rain in our area will be after midnight. The wind is forecast to really pick up late tonight. Wind gusts could exceed 40 mph at times tomorrow morning. We have a few showers in the forecast, mainly the first half of the day. Afternoon temperatures in the 60s. Looks like the actual cold front tracks through dry. Most of Friday will be dry with increasing clouds. A lake breeze keeps things much cooler near the shore. A strong warm front pushes through Friday night with another round of rain. a strong push of warm air follows just in time for the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

