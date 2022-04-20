2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio weather: Rain moves in overnight, major warmup on way this weekend

By Samantha Roberts
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 1:36 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After a wintry start to the work week, hasn’t today’s sunshine been nice?

Unfortunately, clouds will thicken up through the afternoon and into the evening.

Scattered rain will move in from the west tonight, but it won’t get here until after 2:00 AM or so.

Rain will linger into Thursday morning, impacting the commute.

Rain will move out Thursday afternoon, and temperatures will soar into the mid 60s, courtesy of strong southerly winds moving through the area.

Winds may gust upwards of 30 mph on Thursday.

In the wake of the rain, Friday will be a touch cooler.

Highs will climb into the low 60s.

The real warming trend kicks into high gear this weekend.

The 19 First Alert Weather team is forecasting highs around 80 degrees Saturday and Sunday.

Outside of a few showers Friday night into early Saturday morning, it’s going to be an incredible weekend around here.

Don’t put your Winter coat away just yet though.

Temperatures will return to the 40s by the middle of next week.

