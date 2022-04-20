Ohio doctor found not guilty in 14 hospital patient deaths

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A jury on Wednesday acquitted an Ohio doctor in the deaths of multiple hospital patients.

Dr. William Husel was accused of ordering excessive painkillers for patients in the Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System. He was indicted in cases involving at least 500 micrograms of the powerful painkiller fentanyl.

Prosecutors said ordering such dosages for a nonsurgical situation indicated an intent to end lives.

Husel had pleaded not guilty to 14 murder counts and his attorneys argued during a weekslong trial that Husel was only practicing comfort care for his patients.

The jury returned its not guilty verdict Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.