Portage County suspect charged with fatally stabbing 11-year-old brother calls bond ‘ridiculous’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Portage County man faced a judge on Wednesday afternoon on an aggravated murder charge for allegedly stabbing his 11-year-old brother to death.

The Portage County Municipal Court judge set Nathan McAtee’s bond at $1 million during Wednesday’s arraignment.

“That is ridiculous,” McAtee said in response.

Police said McAtee told officers who initially responded on Tuesday to the crime scene at a Cloverleaf Road apartment in Windham that he “stabbed someone.”

Court records show that police found 11-year-old Joseph McAtee, identified as the suspect’s sibling, with fatal stab wounds to his neck, back, and stomach.

A neighbor who lives a few doors down from where the murder happened, said the community is shaken by this horrific act.

“We all kind of know each other so nothing like this has ever, you wouldn’t imagine but you never know,” a neighbor said.

According to the police chief, the family recently moved to the area and there have been no previous contacts made with the department.

That neighbor said she would occasionally hear arguments coming from the apartment.

“There was a lot of arguing in the apartment, parents, children just seemed like there was a lot of family drama,” a neighbor said.

McAtee is due back in court for a bond reevaluation on Friday and a preliminary hearing on April 29.

