Vote to purchase land for new Cuyahoga County Jail site may happen April 21

By Syeda Abbas
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Azzurra Crispino, the Media Liaison from the Cuyahoga County Jail coalition, is making her stance clear.

She wants the Justice Center Project Executive Steering Committee to understand where she and other community members are coming from at a crucial meeting on the morning of April 21 to potentially vote to purchase land for a new jail site.

“This process has not had a lot of transparency. There have been no town hall meetings. There hasn’t been an opportunity for the community to be heard,” she said.

19 News reported earlier in April that before breaking for a closed-door executive session, community members were given the opportunity to speak.

The committee previously narrowed down potential sites for a new jail center to two locations; both are located outside of the downtown Cleveland area.

One site under consideration for acquisition would be in the Slavic Village neighborhood, while the other would be located on Transport Road.

Crispino said it’s the cost that bothers her among other things.

“It’s crucial that the members of the community be heard in terms of what they think are the concerns with the current site and whether $550 million dollars should be spent on building a new jail,” she said.

What will happen at the meeting is still to be seen.

But Crispino wants to urge community members to come out and speak out.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

