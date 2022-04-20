2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Woman found shot to death at overnight crash scene on Cleveland’s West side

By Chris Anderson
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:39 AM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Homicide investigators were called to West 95th Street in Cleveland after a woman was found with fatal gunshot wounds.

According to Cleveland EMS, the victim, who has not yet been publicly identified, was dead before paramedics arrived to the scene on West 95th Street near Maywood Avenue at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday night.

The EMS division told 19 News that they believe the woman was shot and then crashed the car she was in at another location near the original shooting scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details are provided.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Officer Dominic Francis (Source: blufftonicon.com)
Ohio police officer fatally struck in high speed chase
Source: Strongsville Police Department
Strongsville police: man, woman shot dead Saturday morning in potential murder-suicide
Micey Stiver (Source: North Royalton police)
Amber Alert canceled: 12-year-old North Royalton girl found safe, suspect in custody

Latest News

A man was arrested on drug charges after being chased by the East Cleveland Organized Crime...
Man arrested on drug charges after ‘Dukes of Hazard’ style chase in Cleveland
Suspect ransacks Euclid home, steals family’s birth certificates, social security cards, police...
Suspect ransacks Euclid home, steals family’s birth certificates, social security cards, police say
Suspect breaks Shell gas station window, climbs in, ransacks store, Cleveland Police say
Suspect breaks Shell gas station window, climbs in, ransacks store, Cleveland Police say
A child is questioned by police during a carjacking investigation
New bodycam footage shows Akron police question teenage suspects in attempted carjacking
Jonathan Chappini
Willoughby Hills man missing since morning of April 20