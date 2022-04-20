Woman found shot to death at overnight crash scene on Cleveland’s West side
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:39 AM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Homicide investigators were called to West 95th Street in Cleveland after a woman was found with fatal gunshot wounds.
According to Cleveland EMS, the victim, who has not yet been publicly identified, was dead before paramedics arrived to the scene on West 95th Street near Maywood Avenue at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday night.
The EMS division told 19 News that they believe the woman was shot and then crashed the car she was in at another location near the original shooting scene.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more details are provided.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.