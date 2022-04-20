Woman found shot to death at overnight crash scene on Cleveland’s West side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Homicide investigators were called to West 95th Street in Cleveland after a woman was found with fatal gunshot wounds.

According to Cleveland EMS, the victim, who has not yet been publicly identified, was dead before paramedics arrived to the scene on West 95th Street near Maywood Avenue at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday night.

A woman driving her car in the 3200 block of W 95th Street was Shot multiple times. Pt 1 pic.twitter.com/NipNbN8QUy — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) April 20, 2022

The EMS division told 19 News that they believe the woman was shot and then crashed the car she was in at another location near the original shooting scene.

The woman drove about a mile crashing into a work zone at W95th and Mayfield. She was said to be shot several times transported in unknown condition. Pt 2 pic.twitter.com/Z0XKA4UwDb — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) April 20, 2022

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details are provided.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.