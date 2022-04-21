2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

500 lbs. of marijuana scattered on interstate during crash on 4/20, troopers say

Missouri State Highway Patrol found 500 lbs. of marijuana scattered across I-70 on 4/20.
Missouri State Highway Patrol found 500 lbs. of marijuana scattered across I-70 on 4/20.(Missouri State Highway Patrol)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 11:10 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. (Gray News) – Troopers in Missouri found 500 pounds of packaged marijuana scattered around the road when they responded to a crash on April 20.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on I-70 in Callaway County. They said no one was seriously injured in the accident.

“You don’t see this every day, but it’s 4/20…,” Highway Patrol posted on Twitter with a picture showing bags and bags of marijuana covering the interstate.

Authorities say two men were arrested and charged with felony first-degree drug trafficking.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Officer Dominic Francis (Source: blufftonicon.com)
Ohio police officer fatally struck in high speed chase
Source: Strongsville Police Department
Strongsville police: man, woman shot dead Saturday morning in potential murder-suicide
Micey Stiver (Source: North Royalton police)
Amber Alert canceled: 12-year-old North Royalton girl found safe, suspect in custody

Latest News

Cleveland police seek to identify men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland police seek to identify men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland police seek to identity men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland police seek to identity men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Grand Rapids, Michigan, police are releasing the video that captured the fatal Patrick Lyoya...
Sharpton demands name of Michigan officer who killed Patrick Lyoya
(Source: Wadsworth police)
Several streets closed in Wadsworth due to gasoline leak
According to the Bedford Police Department, Jordin Roache, 21, was sentenced to 10 years in...
Man gets 10 years in prison for first-degree murder of 14-year-old girl