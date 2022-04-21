Biden announces new military support for Ukraine

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -President Joe Biden announced another round military supplies will be sent to support Ukrainians in their war against Russia in a Thursday morning address from the White House.

On Wednesday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced, “The Ohio Army National Guard will give an undisclosed number of M-113 Armored Personnel Carriers,” after a request from the Department of Defense (DOD).

The U.S. has already sent millions of dollars worth of supplies including rocket launchers designed to take out Russian tanks.

Russia has refocused its attack away from the capital city of Kyiv and instead is pounding the eastern port city of Mariupol.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.