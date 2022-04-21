Bill introduced for marijuana legalization could be on the ballot in November

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - A bill introduced in the State House on April 20 would look to legalize marijuana for recreational use in Ohio, offering a path that could include a chance for voters to have a say in the legalization in November.

“Marijuana legalization is overdue in Ohio,” Rep. Casey Weinstein, a sponsor of the bill said in a statement, “The hundreds of thousands of Ohio voters who signed this petition—and millions more who support legalization statewide—asked for action from our legislature. Instead, GOP leaders have ignored them.”

“Legalizing cannabis would create good-paying jobs and generate significant revenue for our state. We must listen to the overwhelming support from voters and take action to finally legalize cannabis in Ohio,” said Rep. Terrence Upchurch, another sponsor of the bill.

The bill, if passed, would essentially have cannabis be policed like alcohol. Cultivation, possession and recreational use by anyone ages 21 or older would be legal with possession up to 2.5 ounces.

A 10% adult-use sales tax on products would create revenue for substance abuse and research.

According to Reps Weinstein and Upchurch, if there isn’t any movement on the bill in the House, there is a path for it to be included on the ballot in November.

“If the General Assembly fails to act and pass the language within the four-month deadline prescribed by the Ohio Constitution, the Coalition has the option to collect additional signatures to submit the proposal directly to the voters in November.

