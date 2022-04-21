Cleveland police looking for missing 13-year-old boy
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 4:52 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are asking for help in locating a missing 13-year-old boy.
Nazier Martin was last seen at his home in the 1400 block of E. 174th Street on April 18.
Family members reported him missing on April 20.
According to police, it is believed Martin left on his own.
Martin was last seen wearing a yellow t-shirt, black hoodie and blue jogging pants.
Anyone with information is asked to call 216-621-1234.
