Cleveland police looking for missing 13-year-old boy

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are asking for help in locating a missing 13-year-old boy.

Nazier Martin was last seen at his home in the 1400 block of E. 174th Street on April 18.

Nazier Martin ((Source: Cleveland police))

Family members reported him missing on April 20.

According to police, it is believed Martin left on his own.

Martin was last seen wearing a yellow t-shirt, black hoodie and blue jogging pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call 216-621-1234.

